Two men offered him help – then cut him and took his rent money, police say

A 31-year-old man suffered knife wounds to his left arm after a suspect cut him and took an envelope containing the victim’s rent money.
Horry County police responded to an armed robbery Monday afternoon near Dunn Shortcut Road. Police found the victim sitting in the grass and bleeding from his arm when they arrived, according to the report.
The victim told police he was changing his tire when a car pulled up with the two suspects inside, and the victim said they asked him if he needed help. The victim, who had pulled his car into a turn lane into the Forest Glen neighborhood, declined their offer, but said they pulled in behind him anyway.
The victim said one suspect told him “something like you gotta give me every expletive thing you got,” according to the report.
The victim said he refused to turn over his wallet or anything to the suspect. He said one of the suspect’s was armed with a knife and tried to attack him. The victim was cut on his arm, and the suspect tried to slash his stomach area, and cut through his shirts, but not his skin, the report said.
The victim said he had a bank envelope containing $650 for his rent money that the suspect with the knife took it from him. The suspects then fled.
Police fanned out and searched nearby areas, but didn’t locate the suspects, the report says.
