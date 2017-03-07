This trespassing call netted multiple arrests

Five people face multiple charges after fleeing from police responding to a trespassing call at Huckabee Heights.
Conway police responded to a complaint for trespassing at Huckabee Heights on Wednesday, according to a release from the Conway Police Department. Once at the scene, officers located five people who “fled on foot,” the release states.
Police say four of the suspects were arrested near the scene and a fifth man was arrested on the following day.
Pernell Lamont Parmley, 17, who was out on bond for an attempted murder charge in November, was arrested near Huckabee Heights and is charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Damonte Kaleem Spann, 17, Rakim Kayshon Robinson, 19, and Dorein Antwon Vereen-Price, 19, were also arrested near Huckabee Heights and were each charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, simple possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
The fifth suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Devion Edward Wright, was found at a home in the Pinecrest subdivision on Thursday, according to the release.
Officers say they obtained information linking Wright to other crimes after his arrest.
Wright is facing charges of trespassing, resisting arrest, possessing marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia, the unlawful carrying of a pistol, being a felon in possession of a pistol, receiving stolen goods, grand larceny and two counts of breaking-and-entering vehicles.
Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
