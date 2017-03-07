He said he was going to ‘shoot up’ his school, so his grandpa called the police

A 16-year-old Georgetown County male student is undergoing a psychological evaluation after police said he was accused of making threats against his school Monday.
The Carver’s Bay High School student’s grandfather, who is also his legal guardian, told school officials the boy threatened to “shoot up” the school after he and his grandson argued about him going to Myrtle Beach, according to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
The grandfather said he noticed changes in the teen over the past several weeks and feared the boy may act on his threats, according to a police report.
The grandfather and sheriff’s office deputies returned to the home where the suspect was sleeping in his bedroom and was then taken into custody. Police were told the teen has access to guns and knows how to use them, according to the release. His grandfather voluntarily turned over all firearms in the home to the sheriff’s office until the incident is resolved, authorities said.
The suspect was charged with disturbing schools, and a psychological evaluation was ordered following an exam at a Georgetown County hospital.
Comments