Man robbed after parking lot shakedown

Myrtle Beach officers were called to a South Ocean Boulevard hotel Monday morning where a 38-year-old man gave his account of a robbery he claimed just took place at a parking lot near Yaupon Drive.
Police said the victim didn’t speak English, so another officer was called to help translate. The victim said he was by the new Wal-Mart store looking for his friend when he pulled into a parking lot near 18th Avenue South.
The victim said he was parked in his car when the suspect came up and got into the passenger side. The suspect asked the victim “if he wanted to do business,” according to a police report. The victim said he doesn’t “do that stuff,” the report states.
Another suspect came up to the driver’s side of his vehicle, and the victim said the suspect acted like he was going to assault him, police said. The victim said he told them he was going to call police, and that’s when the suspect inside his vehicle took $150 from him and left, authorities said.
The victim said he followed the suspects to a nearby hotel where he called police from the front desk.
