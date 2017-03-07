Two women arrested in connection with prostitution in Myrtle Beach

Two women were arrested Monday night along South Ocean Boulevard, according to Myrtle Beach police online records.
Leeann Nicole Dimter, 30, and Jennifer Smiley James, 39, were each arrested near the 1900 block of South Ocean Boulevard and charged with sex/prostitution, first offense, records show.
Reports outlining the details of their arrests were not immediately available Tuesday morning.
On Sunday, Myrtle Beach police made several arrests in connection with prostitution-related charges in the Yaupon Drive area during an undercover operation.
Comments