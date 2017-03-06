‘We are not having this stuff around here!’ witness yells to gunman

Witnesses described a strange encounter to police on Sunday afternoon when they told officers a young man led another young man into the woods with a gun to his head.
The man was forced to kneel, which inspired the witness to yell.
“We are not having this stuff around here!” the witness said he yelled to the men in the woods, pressing a pause button on the encounter that ended with both men leaving the scene and the apparent victim waving goodbye.
A man told police he saw a small white Hyundai sports utility vehicle with three white men inside, pull over at a curb on Canal Street near Maggie Parker Lane, according to an incident report. The witness said that two of the men exited the vehicle, one from the back seat and one from the front passenger seat.
As the two approached the sidewalk, one pulled a gun from his waistband and held the firearm to the back of the other man’s head as they walked towards the woods, according to the report.
“The victim was made to get on his knees as the gun remained pointed at his head,” a witness told police in the report.
The witness said he couldn’t hear what the two were saying, but the witness yelled out to them.
Another witness was asked to call the police as the two then watched both men walk out of the woods and back to the vehicle. “The victim waved at the witnesses as he returned to the front passenger seat,” witnesses told police in the report.
The men were described as white men in their late 20’s to early 30’s, wearing gray shirts in a SUV with a South Carolina tag. Police were able to see the vehicle at the location and circling the area after the incident in city camera footage.
The incident remains under investigation.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
