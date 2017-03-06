Police seize crack, heroin from home near school

Complaints of drug deals in the city of Andrews led police to what appeared to be a massive drug operation hiding in a home near a school on Martin Luther King Drive Friday.
Police say they found more than 100 grams of marijuana, several grams of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and a fully-loaded .32 caliber revolver inside the home that sat a few hundred feet from a daycare and less than a mile away from Rosemary Middle School.
Officers noted they also found signs of distribution in scales and packaging materials.
The seizure led to the arrest of 48-year-old Robert Richardson who police say was previously convicted of robbery and burglary charges and was not able to legally possess a revolver.
Richardson was charged with third-degree assault and battery, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine near a school, distribution of heroin, possession with intent to deliver crank or crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and the unlawful possession of a firearm.
Agents of the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit along with officers of the Andrews Police Department and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office conducted the search at Richardson’s home at 808 Martin Luther King Drive in Andrews.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
