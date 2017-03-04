Shoplifters make off with 50 items from clothing display at mall store

Four women entered the Victoria’s Secret store at Coastal Grand Mall in pairs Friday night before taking multiple items from the store.
Myrtle Beach police were called about 8:30 p.m. Friday in regards to the shoplifting, according to a police report.
After the women entered the store’s “Pink” section, they walked around as if they were typical customers, a witness told police, and when they were approached by an employee, they were all “very rude,” the report says.
The group then went to the front of the store and grabbed all the items from a display bench, including 10 jogging pants, 10 hoodies, and 30 crop tops, totaling nearly $2,000, the report states. A store employee who witnessed the incident told police she saw the women take the items. The suspects then left and headed toward the center of the mall.
Police noted in the report that the investigation is still ongoing.
