Police find a grab bag of drugs in man’s unzipped pants

A caller reporting a suspicious car in a Cookout parking lot led police to find a stolen vehicle and a variety of drugs in the unzipped pants of a man in its back seat.
Myrtle Beach police were called to the parking lot early Wednesday morning and found 45-year-old Edward George Ruhl of Myrtle Beach in the backseat of a blue 2003 Ford Explorer with a 22-year-old woman. Forty-year-old Whitney Coleman of Little River was sitting in the front passenger seat; the Ford had been reported stolen, according to an incident report.
As officers detained the SUV’s occupants, Officer Kurtiss Benco said he “observed a baggie that was full of narcotic packaging” and paraphernalia in Ruhl’s waistband. The baggie was “in plain view ... due to the offenders pants being unzipped and unbuttoned,” the report stated.
Inside the bag, officers said they found cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, crack cocaine, unidentified pills and five glass pipes “used for narcotics.”
Ruhl was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of cocaine and possession with intent to deliver counts on the crack cocaine, meth and heroin.
Coleman was charged with possession of crack cocaine and possession with intent to deliver meth after police found a make-up container near her seat that contained both drugs.
Officers seized a total of 0.4 grams of cocaine, 3.7 grams of crack, 6.6 grams of meth and 2.1 grams of heroin in the incident, according to the report.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments