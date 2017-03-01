How one cab driver’s road rage landed him in jail

A road rage incident escalated to a near hit-and-run between a taxi cab driver and a man accused of blocking an intersection at the corner of 13th Avenue North and Legion Street Tuesday night.
The Beachside Taxi driver, identified as 46-year-old Chad Greggory Brown, was charged with second-degree assault and battery after a witness told police he tried to run over the man he had argued with at the intersection.
A 40-year-old man told Myrtle Beach police he was sitting in his car at a stop sign at the crossroads when Brown began yelling at him and accusing him of blocking the roadway, according to an incident report.
The man told police he “exchanged words” with the cab driver and that as Brown drove forward “he yelled more things,” the report states. The argument inspired the man to exit his car and approach the leaving cab on foot “in an attempt to resolve the issue,” Officer T. Eppleman noted in his report.
A witness told police Brown then turned his vehicle around and drove towards the man “in an attempt to strike him,” according to the report. The man told police he used his hands to push himself away from the on-coming cab to avoid being struck, but noted the cab service and the taxi’s number in the process.
Brown returned to the scene at the request of law enforcement and admitted arguing with the victim, but claimed he swerved out of the way to avoid hitting the man, according to the report. Brown could not explain why he turned around to drive towards the man when he was exiting in another direction, police said.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
