Man faces charges of sexually assaulting minor, distributing drugs

A 27-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with the sexual assault of an underage girl at a Myrtle Beach motel.
Jacob Lewis Howard is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, victim 11 to 14 years of age, second degree and distributing I (B), (C), LSD and II drugs and crack, according to online jail records.
Myrtle Beach police were first called about the alleged assault Sunday when they responded to a Myrtle Beach motel, a report states. Police said they discovered the victim, whose age was not listed, in a motel room, according to the report.
Details of the alleged assault were not listed in the police report. Authorities noted in the report the victim was listed as a runaway in police information systems.
Howard was arrested in connection with the incident Sunday night along the 1800 block of North Kings Highway, online police records show.
According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center online records, Howard is being jailed on a total of $90,000 bond.
