Confidential informant helps crack cocaine investigation

A confidential informant helped police arrest an Aynor man, who is facing several drug charges after a Friday raid.
Horry County Police Department’s narcotics and vice detectives seized crack cocaine during the execution of a search warrant at a home on Fore Road in Aynor, HCPD’s Lt. Raul Denis said in a release on Tuesday.
Twenty-nine-year-old Michael Ovell Fore was found in a bedroom at the home where a plastic pill container holding 7 grams of crack cocaine was found on a bed, according to arrest warrants.
The search warrant was the culmination of an investigation in which detectives used a confidential informant to purchase marijuana and crack cocaine more than once, Denis said.
The buys were made in February, according to arrest warrants.
Fore was charged with two counts of distributing crack cocaine and one count each of possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute and possessing marijuana. Fore was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, but has since been released on bail.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
