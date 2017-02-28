A broken taillight leads to drugs under a cop car seat in Horry County, police say

Two men and one woman were arrested Monday after Horry County officers said drugs were discovered in the vehicle they were traveling in, according to a police report.
Ashley Dylan Rodeheaver, 35, of Conway is charged with giving false information to law enforcement, driving under suspension, being a fugitive and possessing less than one gram of ice, crank, or crack cocaine, jail records show.
Cory Anthony Furr, 25, of Myrtle Beach is charged with possession of cocaine; the manufacture, distribution or possession of illegal drugs in controlled substance classes that include LSD and cocaine; and possession of less than one gram of ice, crank or crack cocaine, police said.
Autumn Gayle Smith, 21, of Myrtle Beach is charged with possession of less than one gram of ice, crank, or crack cocaine, records show.
Horry County police stopped the trio about 1 a.m. Monday near Myrtle Greens Drive and Singleton Ridge Road after a patrolling officer said he saw the group traveling in a vehicle with a faulty tail light, authorities said.
Police said Rodeheaver was at the wheel and did not have a driver’s license matching the name, date and birthday he told the officer. The officer asked him if he had any form of proper information and Rodeheaver’s response was redacted in the report as well as his previous comments when initially questioned about his driver’s license.
Police said he appeared to be under the influence of something, according to the report.
An officer searched the vehicle and said a black cloth bag containing a clear plastic bag of a brown powdery substance and white powdery substance was discovered.
Rodeheaver, Furr and Smith all denied possessing the drugs, but were placed under arrest, the report states.
After arriving at the Horry County Detention Center, Smith told an officer that one of the suspects told her he had drugs on him and had shoved them under the seat of a patrol car, according to the report.
The officer searched his car and said he found a bag with a white powdery substance inside, he said. The officer said he reviewed in-car camera footage and saw the suspect stuff a clear bag under the seat.
Police said they confirmed Rodeheaver had initially given them the wrong name and authorities found he was wanted by multiple agencies, the report stated.
