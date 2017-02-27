Crime

February 27, 2017 2:42 PM

Man jumped by pair in passing car, shot while walking down Horry County road

By Todd Garvin

tgarvin@thesunnews.com

A man was shot in the leg and foot by a pair of suspects about 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Carolina Road near Church Road.

The victim told Horry County police officers that he was walking down the road when a dark car pulled up beside him and two black males wearing masks got out.

The suspects told the victim “(Expletive) you didn’t think I was going to get you,” according to the report. one then allegedly put him in a headlock and fired one round, which entered the victim’s left calf, exited and went through to his right foot before exiting on the very bottom.

The suspects then fled the scene, according to the report, and the victim’s girlfriend drove by, picked him up and transported him to the emergency room in Loris.

