Man caught urinating in public bolts from police ... after he’s in handcuffs

A man caught urinating beside a vehicle in a parking lot wound up fleeing from police after he had been handcuffed.
Edgar Benjamin Lopez-Morales, 29, of Myrtle Beach, was allegedly observed by an Horry County Police officer urinating beside a vehicle in the parking lot of Tire Town on Waccamaw Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
The officer handcuffed Lopez-Morales when arriving on the scene, according to a police report. When the officer attempted to obtain the suspect’s wallet from his pants, he bolted down Phil Gray Court and into a wooded area near Country Inn and Suites.
The officer said in his report that Lopez-Morales fell face down in some heavy brush, which allowed him to catch up and grab hold of his belt and feet. The suspect continued to resist arrest by trying to buck the officer off of him and attempting to grab the arresting officer’s genitals.
Other officers arrived on the scene and assisted in taking control of Lopez-Morales, who was transported to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
