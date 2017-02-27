Man exposes himself to woman at laundromat, flees when she pulls a pocket knife

A woman at a Myrtle Beach laundromat received a scare Sunday when a man exposed himself to her at the business.
The victim was at the Night And Day Laundromat at 602 Broadway St. about 10:15 p.m. Sunday when a black male standing by the coke machine took his penis out of his pants and began rubbing it and made obscene gestures toward her, she told police.
The woman took out a pocket knife and called police on her cell phone. The suspect, who was wearing a dark colored t-shirt and was carrying a book bag, exited the store and fled on foot, according to the police report.
