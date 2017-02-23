Crime

February 23, 2017 10:26 AM

Two years of investigation results in arrests of Blood gang members for trafficking

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

A multiorganization investigation has resulted in the arrest of 13 people accused of trafficking drugs and weapons in Myrtle Beach, Florence and Charleston.

United States Attorney South Carolina Beth Drake announced the arrests at a press conference Thursday morning in Conway, the day after a 35 count indictment was unsealed charging the suspects with federal violations.

The investigation began in 2014 of the trafficking organization, which targeted members of the Bille Eastside Bloods of the United Blood Nation. The gang members were charged with trafficking heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, and to traffic and possess guns to advance the drug conspiracy.

Members of the FBI, DEA, Florence Resident Office, Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Horry County Police Department, North Myrtle Beach Police Department, 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unite, CCU Police and Georgetown Police Department were all part of the investigation.

