Loris bank robbery suspect remains at large

Horry County police are still searching for a man who pulled out a gun as he approached a teller Tuesday afternoon at a Loris bank.
Police were called about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday to the Anderson Brothers Bank at 302 N. U.S. 701 in Loris in reference to an armed robbery.
Officers were told that a man came in an pulled out what looked like a black revolver as he walked up to a bank teller. The suspect wore a red bandana on his head and dark sunglasses, police said.
Victims inside said it looked as though he wore some sort of mask, because his mouth never moved when he was talking. An employee told police that the suspect looked like a customer at first, and by the time she realized what was happening, she didn’t have time to push the panic button, according to a police report.
A victim told police the suspect had her and several others stand up and go behind a desk. The suspect then went into an office where other victims were, and he started banging on the door and demanding they open it, the report states.
Three people inside the office were then brought outside of it, and the suspect then asked a victim where the bank’s vault was located, police said.
Everyone there was taken to where the bank’s vault was by gunpoint, and the suspect then demanded the vault be opened, authorities said.
One victim said she opened it and was forced to fill two trash bags along with two others there, the report states. The suspect then demanded everyone go to a room on the other side of the bank. He allegedly grab the trash bags and fled. Police believe he left in a white car.
HCPD is currently looking for this vehicle in connection to Anderson Bank robbery. pic.twitter.com/xLZun2lBYj— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) February 21, 2017
