N.C. man gets 14 years after pleading guilty to armed robbery

A 30-year-old North Carolina man pleaded guilty to a 2015 convenience store armed robbery, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
On Tuesday, Quaddarius Holt of Charlotte, N.C. pleaded guilty in an Horry County courtroom Tuesday to an armed robbery, the release said. Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John sentenced Holt to 14 years in prison, and he must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.
The incident happened on May 21, 2015 at a Circle K store on 37th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
During the robbery, authorities said Holt went into the gas station, walked behind the clerk, assaulted him with a pistol, and took money, cigarettes, and the clerk’s wallet, according to the release.
“My hat is off to the excellent work done by MBPD in their apprehension of this defendant, and for their thorough work to ensure a strong case for the State,” said Seth Oskin,assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15 th Circuit Solicitor’s Office after the hearing.
Comments