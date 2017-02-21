Brawling away in Margaritaville; fight at restaurant sends guests scurrying

Guests and employees hid under tables or scurried out Sunday night when a brawl broke out at Margaritaville.
Lt. Joey Crosby, spokesman with Myrtle Beach police, confirmed there was a fight within the Broadway at the Beach restaurant and tourist attraction themed after Jimmy Buffet’s popular song.
Dana Summarell said she was at the restaurant, which is at 1114 Celebrity Circle, when the commotion began.
“We were sitting at our table, and you hear dishes being broken, and you hear shouting,” she said.
She said employees told her group to get down, and she and her 72-year-old mother, along with a 3-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy with her, hid under a table.
She said she saw about four women trying to hold one man down to restrain him, and some employees took cover in the kitchen.
Andy Trotter told The Sun News that his dinner party was displaced by the incident. He said he went there about 7:30 p.m. Sunday and signed up for a table.
His group was facing a 30-minute wait so they decided to explore Broadway. When they returned, Trotter said they saw a big commotion.
Balloons were popping in the skirmish, igniting yells of shots fired. People were fleeing the restaurant with drinks in hand. Cops flooded the scene, and the restaurant closed early just after the incident, Trotter said.
He was given a type of voucher for the restaurant, and he plans to return Tuesday for lunch before heading out of town, hoping the lunch crowd will be less rowdy.
Check back for updates on this story.
Comments