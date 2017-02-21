N.C. bank robbery suspect surrenders in Myrtle Beach

A 70-year-old man, who was wanted in connection with a North Carolina bank robbery, turned himself in to Myrtle Beach police Monday, according to a police report.
James Boyd Custer surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.
On Monday, MBPD/ATF Violent Crimes Task Force was contacted by a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agent about assistance with a wanted person. The SLED agent told police Custer was coming to the MBPD to surrender, police said.
Custer arrived at the police department in a white Ford F 150 truck. He told police he had money from a bank robbery in his wallet and wanted to show them, a report states.
Officers said they saw the cash in his wallet. Police said they ran Custer’s name through police information systems and got a confirmation that he was wanted in Waynesville, N.C. in connection with bank robbery, police said.
Myrtle Beach police served him with a fugitive from justice warrant, and Waynesville, N.C. police were notified about the arrest and told MBPD they would be coming to get Custer, authorities said.
Custer had $825 cash, and he was booked into the Myrtle Beach Jail, police said.
