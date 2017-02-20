Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting victim at Myrtle Beach hotel

A 41-year-old man is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a victim at a Myrtle Beach hotel over the weekend.
Myrtle Beach police arrested Jose Ines De Lao-del Cid on felony charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping at 12:35 p.m. Monday, according to online police records.
The charges stemmed from a reported assault that was said to have occurred at Bermuda Sands sometime between Friday and Sunday, according to an incident report.
Police responded to the Windsurfer Hotel at 210 N. Ocean Blvd. Sunday in reference to the complaint of forcible rape. The 41-year-old Latino male is being held at the Myrtle Beach jail.
The investigation continues.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
