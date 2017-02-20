Arrests made in Meadowlark Circle shooting over dog

Two Conway men are charged in the Friday afternoon shooting of a neighbor in the Meadowlark Circle area west of Conway after the victim allegedly hit and injured a dog, according to the Horry County Police Department.
Christopher Dwayne Ford, 21, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon, and Cody Douglas Shelley, 21, is charged with accessory before the fact of a felony and accessory after the fact of a felony.
The victim, a 53-year-old white male, has not been identified.
Police say the gunshot wound is not life-threatening. The victim was transferred to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.
As to where the bullet hit the victim, that information is redacted in the police report.
Neighbors said on Friday that the dispute arose after the victim allegedly hit one of the suspect’s dog and injured it.
The police report confirms that the incident arose over whether the victim had hit the dog.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
