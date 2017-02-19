‘Odor of marijuana’ leads to car chase

A strong “odor of marijuana” led police on a hunt for fleeing suspects Saturday night.
Officers of the Myrtle Beach Police Department got a whiff of the substance around 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, where police noticed a white Dodge Durango with a malfunctioning brake light, according to an incident report.
Officer C. Turner said he activated his blue lights to initiate a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into a parking space, but then the suspects put the Durango in reverse and a chase ensued.
Police say the suspect driver “continued north on Withers Drive, swerving in and out of his lane,” before cutting through parking lots and driving against the direction of traffic. The two suspects abandoned the Durango at 18th Avenue North and North Kings Highway and fled on foot, running through yards and jumping fences to escape police, the report stated.
Both suspects were located and placed under arrest.
Inside the deserted SUV, police found an open bottle of liquor in the back seat and an orange cigar bag containing marijuana, according to the report.
Twenty-year-old Johnathan Edward Johnson was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, simple possession of marijuana and being a minor in possession of alcohol.
Twenty-year-old Marquashia Gervais Culbreath was charged with resisting arrest, simple possession of marijuana and being a minor in possession of alcohol.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
