‘Odor of marijuana’ leads to car chase

0:30 "I look free, but I ain't free" Pause

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

5:35 Carvers Bay survives, advances to Lower State semis

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

2:16 CCU baseball players receive NCAA champion rings

1:32 Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show

2:17 Making chicken rice in the old days

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach