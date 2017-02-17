Atlanta murder suspect nabbed in Myrtle Beach

A murder suspect wanted in Atlanta, Georgia was arrested Thursday in Myrtle Beach by local law enforcement as well as an ATF task force.
Leroy Copney is wanted in connection with the Dec. 30, 2016 murder, and was also charged upon his arrest with additional narcotics and weapons charges, according to a statement from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
At the time of Copney's arrest, he was in possession of a loaded AK47, police say.
In addition to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, a task force from the U.S. Marshals office was also involved in the arrest.
