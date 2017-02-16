Conway man sentenced for trafficking cocaine

A Conway man pleaded guilty Thursday to trafficking cocaine and was sentenced to serve seven years in prison, according to a release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.
Thirty-three-year-old Jonathan Wright pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine for having 54 grams of the drug, said Gray Ervin, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Circuit Court Judge Larry Hyman sentenced Wright to seven years as part of the negotiations for him to plead guilty, Ervin said in the release.
Wright was arrested on the charge in September 2015 by members of the Horry County Police Department, Ervin said. The solicitor’s office thanked the officers for their work in this case and bringing Wright to justice.
