Horry County police make third arrest in Longs home invasion

Horry County police arrested a suspect in connection with a Longs home in invasion, who police said was a third suspect in the incident.
The home invasion happened Saturday on Kids Lane in the Longs area, according to Kyrstal Dotson, spokeswoman with Horry County police.
Jerron Demar Bellamy, 19, of Conway is charged with first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping and attempted Murder, Dotson said.
Two suspects were previously arrested in connection with the incident.
