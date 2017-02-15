Man wanted in deadly hit-and-run surrenders to police

Conway police say Jason Kyle Sherman, wanted in connection with a deadly hit and run on Saturday, turned himself into authorities Wednesday morning.
Officers of the Conway Police Department responded to the area of 601 Church Street for a report of a person lying on the roadway around 9:40 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers found the victim had sustained injuries in a collision with a motor vehicle that had fled the scene.
The victim was transported to Conway Medical Center and died as a result of those injuries, according to police.
Sherman, 34, of Conway has been charged with hit and run involving a death.
