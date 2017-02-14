He found an armed stranger inside his car when he went out to get paperwork, police say

A 37-year-old man told police he found an unknown man inside his car in the passenger seat, who allegedly threatened him and pulled out a gun, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Officers responded about 6 a.m. Monday to a home in the area of 34th Avenue North for a report of someone pointing and presenting a firearm, police said.
The victim told police that on Sunday he went outside about 6 a.m. to get papers for work out of his car. Once he was outside he noticed his passenger door was open and a man he didn’t know was sitting inside.
The victim told the man to get out of his vehicle, and the suspect replied: Don’t be stupid. I’ll burn you,” according to the police report.
The victim said the suspect then pulled out what appeared to be a handgun from his hip and pointed it at him, police said. The suspect then fled the area on foot, authorities said.
The victim told police his vehicle had been unlocked, and that aside from his keys and cellphone being taken, nothing else was missing, police said.
