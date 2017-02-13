Attorneys work to seat a jury to decide deadly Party Shop shooting

Jury selection began Monday for the murder trial of a Longs man accused of participating in a “gun battle” that killed an 18-year-old man at the Party Shop in 2015.
Officials said 18-year-old Quentin Reeves of Longs was struck and killed in the crossfire of a shooting that erupted at the nightclub in Longs in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 18, 2015.
Gettie Levon Bellamy, III, now 26, was arrested and charged with murder and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime that month along with Tommy Bell Jr., 21, of Conway and Lindsey Walton, 24, and Bradley Gore, II, 21, both of Little River. Opening arguments in Bellamy’s case were scheduled to start Monday afternoon.
In arrest affidavits, witnesses, evidence and statements by those charged showed that the group were riding in the same vehicle when they went to the Party Shop at 8354 S.C. 90 about 2:15 a.m.
The group “engaged patrons in a gun battle at the bar,” according to the affidavit.
Reeves died from a gunshot wound to the chest about 5 a.m. - hours after his senior prom and less than a mile away from his home.
In a police report, officers saw Reeves laying face down on the ground with blood coming from his stomach area.
Bell’s trial is slated for later this week. The trials have not been set yet for Walton and Gore, who also face accessory after the fact to murder charges.
