Crime

February 12, 2017 12:29 PM

One person injured in Longs shooting during home invasion

From staff reports

A shooting during a home invasion at Cotton Grass Drive and Highway 905 in Longs Saturday night sent one person to the hospital and the police on a search for a suspect, WPDE reports.

The Sun News’ Grand Strand News Alliance partner, WPDE, reports that two suspects have been detained and the police are searching for a third after the shooting was reported around 9 p.m.

The victim was reported to have suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting, according to WPDE.

Check back for more updates on this story.

