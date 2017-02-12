One person injured in Longs shooting during home invasion

A shooting during a home invasion at Cotton Grass Drive and Highway 905 in Longs Saturday night sent one person to the hospital and the police on a search for a suspect, WPDE reports.
The Sun News’ Grand Strand News Alliance partner, WPDE, reports that two suspects have been detained and the police are searching for a third after the shooting was reported around 9 p.m.
The victim was reported to have suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting, according to WPDE.
Check back for more updates on this story.
