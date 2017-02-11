Crime

February 11, 2017 9:18 AM

Do you know how to keep from becoming the victim of a car break-in? Police offer safety tips

By Elizabeth Townsend

Myrtle Beach police say it takes less than a minute for a thief to break into your vehicle and take your valuables, and they’re offering tips to help you safeguard your possessions.

Police put a list of safety tips on the department’s Facebook page to help combat this crime.

The following is a quick list from police to help keep you from becoming a victim:

Keep your car visible – Park in well-lit and well viewed areas.

Don’t make it easy – Keep windows and sunroofs closed and doors locked.

Hide your valuables – Many thieves act on impulse, so keep your belongings out of sight – either with you or in a locked trunk. Don’t count on storing items in the glove box; thieves know to look there. If you have an open cargo area, get a retractable fitted cover to keep shopping bags or other belongings hidden.

Hide the accessories too! – Thieves know what they’re looking for, so hide the electronic accessories too.

Don’t hand a thief your keys – Thieves know to look above the visor, in the center console, under the floor mat, in the tire well and other places for a spare key. Don’t give them yours.

Hide your stuff before parking your car – Experienced thieves often stake out parking lots to watch for people putting items in their trunks. Store items in your trunk before you get to a parking lot.

Trust your instincts – If you see suspicious activity, find another spot to park. Report your suspicions to police. You may be helping keep another person from becoming a victim of a car break-in.

Authorities ask that you contact the police department at 843-918-1382 if you see any suspicious activity.

Crime

