Do you know how to keep from becoming the victim of a car break-in? Police offer safety tips

Myrtle Beach police say it takes less than a minute for a thief to break into your vehicle and take your valuables, and they’re offering tips to help you safeguard your possessions.
Police put a list of safety tips on the department’s Facebook page to help combat this crime.
The following is a quick list from police to help keep you from becoming a victim:
Keep your car visible – Park in well-lit and well viewed areas.
Don’t make it easy – Keep windows and sunroofs closed and doors locked.
Hide your valuables – Many thieves act on impulse, so keep your belongings out of sight – either with you or in a locked trunk. Don’t count on storing items in the glove box; thieves know to look there. If you have an open cargo area, get a retractable fitted cover to keep shopping bags or other belongings hidden.
Hide the accessories too! – Thieves know what they’re looking for, so hide the electronic accessories too.
Don’t hand a thief your keys – Thieves know to look above the visor, in the center console, under the floor mat, in the tire well and other places for a spare key. Don’t give them yours.
Hide your stuff before parking your car – Experienced thieves often stake out parking lots to watch for people putting items in their trunks. Store items in your trunk before you get to a parking lot.
Trust your instincts – If you see suspicious activity, find another spot to park. Report your suspicions to police. You may be helping keep another person from becoming a victim of a car break-in.
Authorities ask that you contact the police department at 843-918-1382 if you see any suspicious activity.
