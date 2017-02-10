Stand your ground trial denied; Shai David case to go to trial

The judge is the trial of Shai David denied Friday afternoon the stand your ground motion. The case will go to trial.
Video captured on a body camera played in an Horry County courtroom Thursday revealed a heated struggle between two men in the superblock area of Myrtle Beach before one of the men opened fire.
Shai David, charged with attempted murder after shooting and wounding Jack Isiah Rabon in November 2015, has asserted he acted in self defense when he fired at Rabon after, he said, Rabon attacked him.
According to evidence in a "stand your ground" hearing on his charges, David was at the superblock to collect rent from his tenants when he saw Rabon come "out of nowhere." David told police at the scene that he activated his body camera.
If the judge finds that David acted in self defense, his attempted murder charge will be dropped.
David, the former owner of The Oasis Motel, is also charged with possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting. Myrtle Beach Chief Municipal Judge Jennifer Wilson ordered David to stay away from the victim’s family and ordered David’s passport to be surrendered to the court in November 2015.
Comments