Two arrested, 60 pounds of marijuana seized in Georgetown County bust

Authorities stacked and photographed blocks of marijuana that weighed a total of 60 pounds after a month-long investigation into marijuana distribution in Georgetown County, which also yielded two arrests.
Agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the GCSO’s K-9 Blitz discovered about 60 pounds of marijuana in a storage unit in Murrells Inlet, according to a news release from the GCSO. The marijuana’s street value was estimated at more than $120,000
The investigation led to arrest warrants being sought for Robert A. Jones, 51, of Twin Lakes, Colorado and Charles D. Werner III, 31, of Murrells Inlet, police said.
Jones and Werner are each charged with trafficking in marijuana, 10 pounds or more, but less than 100 pounds - first offense, according to jail records.
They were each booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center and have since been released on bond, the release states.
