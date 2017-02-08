Police investigating shooting on Loris highway

One person was taken to the hospital after the car they were riding in on S.C. 9 in Loris was sprayed with bullets late Tuesday night, according to a report from WMBF news.
Horry County police responded to an attempted murder about 11:44 p.m. Tuesday on S.C. 9 Business and S.C. 9 Bypass in Loris, online police records show.
An officer with HCPD told WMBF that a vehicle carrying two people was struck by bullets while traveling on S.C. 9. One person was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with injuries that are likely non life-threatening.
Police are still looking for suspects, and the incident remains under investigation.
