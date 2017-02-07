Bus driver fired after criminal sexual conduct charges in Conway

A Coast RTA bus driver was fired by the agency after he was charged by the Conway Police Department with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a local female.
Roger Lorenzo McCant, Sr., 56, of Kingstree, was arrested the day after the incident that occurred at the Sleep Inn on Church Street in Conway, according to the police report.
The incident was reported by the female’s aunt on Jan. 9 after 10:30 p.m. The aunt told police that her niece was “brought home by a stranger that worked at the bus station.”
No age was given for the victim.
McCant did not bring her directly home from the bus station, but to the hotel where the victim says she was sexually assaulted, the report said.
A warrant was issued for McCant’s arrest the next day, and McCant “provided information that corroborated the victim’s testimony and matched the condition of the hotel room where the incident occurred,” the police report said.
Coast RTA fired McCant on Jan. 11, and in a redacted letter the arrest and charge were cited as the reason for his termination.
“Coast RTA strives to provide safe and courteous transportation for all of our passengers,” Coast RTA General Manager and CEO Brian Piascik said in a statement.
“Coast RTA does not have any knowledge that an alleged assault occurred at any bus stops, its terminal or on any of its buses,” Piascik said.
McCant has since been released from jail on a $10,000 bond.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
