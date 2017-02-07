Myrtle Beach man attacks two Surfside Beach officers, sending one to hospital

A Myrtle Beach man is facing multiple charges after police say he attacked two officers, sending one of them to the hospital, when they tried to detain him in a traffic stop.
A Surfside Beach Police Department officer stopped a vehicle for speeding around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The driver, identified as 19-year-old Lucas Lourenco, “could not produce a driver’s license and gave them a false name,” officers said in a release. “As officers attempted to detain Lourenco, he fled on foot.”
Police say Lourenco ran a short distance before turning to engage the two officers who were chasing him.
“This was not just an attempt to elude, but was an active assault on officers with punches being thrown,” Surfside Beach Police Chief Rodney Keziah said in the release.
“Officers fought with Lourenco for several minutes as he kept reaching for his pockets and striking both officers as they tried to arrest him,” the release states.
One of the officers deployed his Taser, “but it had no impact,” according to the release.
A third officer arrived on scene and Lourenco was taken into custody.
Police say Lourenco had eight bags of a substance suspected to be marijuana along with several pills that were identified as a controlled substance in his possession.
One officer went to a hospital emergency room to be treated for minor facial injuries. That officer was later released, according to SBPD.
In the release, Keziah highlighted the dangers all officers face in the line of duty, even when stopping a speeding vehicle.
“Police officers must be ever vigilant to protect themselves and others, even when performing everyday tasks,” he said in the release.
Lourenco has been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, possessing a controlled substance, possessing drugs with the intent to distribute, possessing drug paraphernalia, speeding and providing false information to law enforcement. He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
