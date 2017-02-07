Man arrested following discovery of gun in bag at MYR

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway Pause

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

3:50 Robinson sentenced in killing of Pipkin

0:45 Child Neglect Suspects Request to Go to Daughters Funeral

6:06 Austin police arrest black teacher, tell her African-Americans have 'violent tendencies'

0:29 Jameisha Katara Alexander is charged with murder

1:31 A Conway couple is on trial after being charged with murder

0:43 Lifeguard and bystander rescue bag, tackle snatcher

1:01 Shooting at NMB K&W Cafeteria