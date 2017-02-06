Burcale Road shooting suspect fled scene before officers arrived

An Horry County police report released Monday revealed a man now facing an attempted murder charge had fled the scene of a shooting at a home on Burcale Road before officers arrived Sunday morning.
The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Kelsey Royden Franklin, was stopped by another officer near Cornfield Road and S.C. 544 after dispatch issued a description of the suspect’s car. Franklin was stopped seven miles from the home where a 32-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound and officers noted that Franklin, too, had been shot, according to a redacted police report.
Police were called to an apartment on Burcale Road shortly after 3 a.m. for a domestic violence case of a “high and aggravated nature.”
“While enroute, dispatch informed all units that there were shots fired and (a) victim was shot,” according to the report. “Upon arrival, the two children of the victim were called outside (of) the residence.”
Inside, police found the woman “in the living room holding what appeared to be a gunshot wound,” the report stated. A police officer gave first aid to the victim until EMS arrived.
Both Franklin and the victim were transported to Grand Strand Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Franklin was arrested Sunday and has been charged with attempted murder and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $40,000 bail.
