Crime

February 5, 2017 2:14 PM

1 arrested, 2 injured in Burcale Road shooting sparked by domestic dispute

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Sunday after a domestic disturbance led to a shooting that injured two people.

Horry County police were called to a home on Burcale Road early Sunday for the shooting that officers say was linked to a domestic dispute.

According to Horry County Police Department’s online incident log, officers were called to Burcale Road shortly after 3 a.m. for a domestic violence case of a “high and aggravated nature.”

Two people were injured in the shooting and were transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment, according to Krystal Dotson, HCPD’s public information officer.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kelsey Royden Franklin of Myrtle Beach was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted murder and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where his bail has not yet been set.

Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos