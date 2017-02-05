Four arrested in Myrtle Beach shooting after drug deal turned sour

Four suspects are facing charges after a drug deal led to a shooting that injured a man on Oak Forest Lane last week.
Eighteen-year-old Grayson J. Friedman was arrested on charges of attempted murder, possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and criminal conspiracy after a man was reportedly shot in the leg when a drug deal turned sour on Tuesday.
Sheree Friedman, 55, and Kenneth Paul Norton, 54, both of Myrtle Beach, are facing accessory after the fact to a felony charges.
Twenty-two-year-old William Martin Thurlow of Surfside Beach was arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy.
Myrtle Beach police were called about noon Tuesday to the parking lot of 780 Oak Forest Lane in response to a call about shots fired, the Myrtle Beach Police Department said in a post on Facebook.
A heavy police presence surrounded the area and officers fanned out in search of a victim, information and evidence. Police met with a bystander who said several people were seen fleeing the area in a sports utility vehicle and a convertible after the sounds of gunshots rang out.
“The investigation revealed that the incident was over a drug transaction,” MBPD said in its Facebook post.
A bystander, who said he witnessed the incident, told authorities he noticed a black SUV and a white two-door vehicle that seemed suspicious to him, according to a police report. He said he saw the black SUV start rocking and a man exit the vehicle. He then heard a loud popping noise that sounded like gunshots, the report states.
The witness said he then saw another man, possibly the victim, exit the passenger side of the SUV holding his left leg, police said. The witness told police the possible victim then got into an early 90’s Toyota Celica convertible and left the scene.
The witness then left and pulled into a nearby church to call 911 about the incident and said he saw the Toyota drive by. He said he tried to follow the vehicle down Robert Grissom Parkway but lost it in traffic, according to the report.
Police collected shell casings from the scene.
