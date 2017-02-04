Police searching for female suspect after two convenient stores robbed

Police are searching for a female suspect and possibly one other suspect after two convenient stores were robbed early Saturday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.
The first robbery was reported about 2:30 a.m. at a Circle K convenient store at 62nd Avenue North and U.S. 17 Bypass, which is an area under Horry County police jurisdiction, according to Sgt. Shannon Castle with Myrtle Beach police.
The second robbery happened shortly afterward about 3 a.m. at a Scotchman on Third Avenue South in Myrtle Beach, Sgt. Castle said.
Police believe the two incidents are likely connected and are searching for a female suspect, Sgt. Castle said. He said another person may also be involved.
No injuries were reported in connection with the incidents.
Comments