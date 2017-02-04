Man facing charges after shots fired in Myrtle Beach

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this week on Oak Forest Lane that police said happened during a drug transaction, according to police records.
Darrell Lawrence is charged with assault/ attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and armed robbery, online Myrtle Beach Jail records state.
The charges stem from an incident that involved Myrtle Beach police officers being called in reference to shots fired behind a vacant building at the end of a strip mall on Oak Forest Lane, off Seaboard Street near U.S. 501, at about noon on Tuesday.
Police found shell casings, but no victim at the scene. A heavy police presence surrounded the area, and officers fanned out in search of a victim, information, and evidence. Police met with a bystander who said several people were seen in a vehicle leaving the area.
A man, possibly wounded in the leg, was seen fleeing the area in a vehicle, and the fleeing vehicle was found a short time later at a Myrtle Beach home, police said.
“The investigation revealed that the incident was over a drug transaction,” police said in a Facebook post on the MBPD’s page.
A bystander told police he tried to follow the vehicle carrying the victim after he pulled into a church parking lot to call 911, but he lost the vehicle in traffic.
Lawrence was arrested about 2:30 p.m. Friday on the 1100 block of North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. He was being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail Saturday morning, according to records. Several others are listed as suspects in connection with the incident in the police report, but it was unclear Saturday if anyone else had been arrested.
