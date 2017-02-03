Man accused of robbing two banks in area is fugitive from Pennsylvania, won’t get bond

Bail was denied Friday for Brian Wilson Humphreys Jr. who is accused of robbing the Conway National Bank and a TD Bank in Murrells Inlet at the request of the State of Pennsylvania, said Magistrate Judge Aaron Butler.
Pennsylvania law enforcement authorities requested the fugitive hold, but it was not revealed in court what additional charges are pending against the 35-year-old suspect.
Police records show older theft charges against Humphreys in Lancaster that have been disposed.
A call to the Lancaster police to confirm any outstanding warrants and determine the circumstance of the fugitive hold was not returned.
Humphreys moved to the Myrtle Beach area six months ago from Pennsylvania, said his public defender.
He was arrested in a wooded area near S.C. Highway 90 Thursday morning, where Horry County Police officials found him camping in a tent.
Humphreys is charged with robbing the Conway National Bank on U.S. 501 in Conway, and the TD Bank last month.
