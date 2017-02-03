Wife accidentally shot husband, victim’s father pleads

The father of Paul Smith who was shot and killed this week pleaded with the court to release the woman who stood before a judge Friday accused of pulling the trigger to release her from jail.
“It’s a terrible accident,” Smith’s father told Magistrate Judge Aaron Butler. “It wasn’t homicide, it wasn’t whatever she’s charged for.”
Heidi Christina Smith, 43, is charged with involuntary manslaughter for the Wednesday night shooting at their home in Murrells Inlet.
Smith sobbed quietly as the father described her relationship with his son as a loving and happy marriage.
Smith’s father said the accidental shooting occurred following a conversation between Smith and his mother-in-law about obtaining a concealed weapon permit.
Smith retrieved his Beretta pistol and removed the magazine before showing her how to hold the gun, then laid it upon the table, the father said.
“I know what he did, he slid the clip back in there,” Smith’s father said. When Heidi Smith picked up the gun a few minutes later and “jacked it back,” her finger was also on the trigger.
“I know that’s why it went off, and my son is dead,” Smith said.
Judge Butler set bail at $5,000.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
