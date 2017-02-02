43-year-old woman suspected in shooting that left man dead in Garden City

A 43-year-old man is dead after suffering a gunshot wound, according to Darris Fowler, deputy coroner with Horry County Coroner’s Office.
At about 10 p.m. Wednesday the man, identified as Paul Smith, 43, died from a gunshot wound at the Waccamaw Hospital emergency room after being shot during an incident in Garden City, Fowler said.
An Horry County police report shows that officers arrived on the scene about 9:20 p.m. and found a person performing CPR on the victim.
A 43-year-old woman identified as Heidi Christina Smith, 43, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center early Thursday morning. The police report said that Heidi Smith was next to Paul Smith inside the residence when police arrived.
The coroner’s report said that Paul Smith died from a gunshot that caused mass hemorrhage to vital organ.
