North Myrtle Beach police seeking identities of alleged burglary suspects

North Myrtle Beach police are asking the public’s help in identifying men whose images were captured on surveillance cameras who are wanted for questioning in connection to multiple burglaries.
They were seen on security cameras at an oceanfront resort, and police want to question them in regards to numerous burglaries at the resort on Jan. 21, according to social media posts by the City of North Myrtle Beach.
Anyone with information can contact the NMB Department of Public Safety at 843-280-5511.
