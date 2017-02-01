Update: Drug deal leads to shots fired on Oak Forest Lane, police say

A drug deal led to shots being fired Tuesday behind a vacant building on Oak Forest Lane in Myrtle Beach, according to Myrtle Beach police.
Officers were called about 12 p.m. Tuesday to the parking lot of 780 Oak Forest Lane in response to a call about shots fired, according to a post on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page.
A heavy police presence surrounded the area, and officers fanned out in search of a victim, information, and evidence. Police met with a bystander who said several people were seen in a vehicle leaving the area.
A wounded man was seen fleeing the area in a vehicle, and the fleeing vehicle was found a short time later at a Myrtle Beach home, police said.
“The investigation revealed that the incident was over a drug transaction,” police said in the Facebook post.
More information will be provided as details become available. Please check back for story updates.
