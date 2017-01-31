Myrtle Beach man wanted in connection with attempted murder arrested

A man wanted in connection with attempted murder after Conway police said he shot at three people is now behind bars, according to jail records.
Jason Allen Vannostrand, 20, of Myrtle Beach was arrested Monday and is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, J. Reuben Long Detention Center records show.
Lt. Selena Small, spokeswoman with Conway police, said last week that authorities were seeking Vannostrand after three victims came to the Conway Police Department and reported being shot at while near Altman Circle in Conway on Jan. 15.
The victims said they were shot at, but none were injured during the incident, and police identified Vannostrand as a suspect, Small said.
Details of his arrest were not immediately available on Tuesday morning. Vannostrand is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, records show.
