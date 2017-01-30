Lack of judge delays trial of Jane Doe 1 against Horry Police Department

The civil lawsuit trial scheduled Monday for Jane Doe 1 against the Horry County Police Department was delayed.
The jury selection is now expected to begin Tuesday for a case that will last four days before going to the jury for deliberation.
Lawyers for the county and police department were in the courtroom, as well as the anonymous victim and her attorneys, but the jury pool was dismissed.
When asked if they were ready to begin the trail, James Moore, the lawyer representing Jane Doe 1, said, “Yes ma’am, we are ready to go.”
A clerk said that the judge was still involved in an ongoing case and could not be present. A second circuit judge was not scheduled to be in Horry County until Wednesday.
The lawsuit filed Dec. 22, 2015 claims that Large was assigned to investigate a sexual assault against Doe, but closed the case within a few days as unfounded.
For the next six months, the detective “engaged in a course of coercive behavior, unwanted sexual advances, and sexual assault,” according to the lawsuit.
The assault happened in Large’s police vehicle, the lawsuit said.
“Detective utilized his Horry County issued vehicle and visually displayed his Horry County Police Department badge and police issued firearm,” the lawsuit states. “Plaintiff was unable to resist the unwanted sexual advances out of fear of retribution.”
The lawsuit asserts that county and police department leaders should have known about the former detective’s behavior, but failed to stop him. The complaint also states that the department and the county did not immediately report the sexual assault allegations and condoned inappropriate officer conduct.
Large admitted in depositions taken last year that he bought wine for Doe, even though he knew she had a drinking problem.
Large also said he drove her across the state line into North Carolina in his police vehicle for her to pick up a prescription at a pharmacy there.
He says she admitted to having a drug problem, but did not know if this prescription and another he filled for her at an Horry County pharmacy were for narcotics.
Large said he bought candy for Jane Doe 1's children, took her to church with him and his wife, and that they paid her to clean their house. Large insisted throughout the deposition that he was only trying to help the women.
